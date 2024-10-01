 IIT Bombay Launches New Course in AI And Data Science
Aspirants should have a recognised 4-year undergraduate degree or a 3-year degree with at least one year of work experience to be eligible

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
IIT Bombay | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Mumbai: IIT Bombay, on Monday, launched the Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science offered by the Centre for Machine Intelligence and Data Science (C-MinDS). The diploma is a 18-month, industry-focused online program that is slated to start in Jan 2025. The course will be delivered by IIT Bombay faculty with Great Learning as the EdTech partner and will culminate with a graduation ceremony on campus, conferring alumni status.

Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, speaking at the program's launch ceremony said, "The launch of the Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science by C-MInDS marks a significant milestone in the Institute's commitment to delivering cutting-edge training. By offering a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, this program will not only educate individuals but also cultivate innovators, empowering professionals across India to contribute meaningfully to local innovations while competing on the global stage”

What the course includes

According to the institute, the program is for early and mid-career professionals and covers key areas in AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science. The curriculum blends courses such as Programming for Machine Learning, Statistical Foundations, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Generative AI, and AI-ML in Practice, alongside electives. Participants can work with Python, SQL, NumPy, Pandas, Seaborn, ScikitLearn, TensorFlow, Keras, Hugging Face, Docker, Kubernetes, and PyTorch, supported by IIT Bombay's academic resources.

Eligibility

The participants, to be eligible, should have a recognised 4-year undergraduate degree or a 3-year degree with at least one year of work experience. Post-graduates and doctorate students, with a foundational understanding of Mathematics and Statistics at the undergraduate level, can also apply.

Importance of the course

Prof. D Manjunath, Head of C-MInDS said, "As the first program of its kind launched by IIT Bombay, this course embodies C-MInDS' commitment to bridging global innovation with local relevance in AI. We've designed this course to address the specific needs of India's rapidly evolving tech landscape while providing state-of-the-art education in AI and Data Science.”

The program, according to the institute, is a representation of IIT Bombay's commitment to advancing AI and Data Science education in India, preparing professionals to meet the challenges of an increasingly technology driven world.

