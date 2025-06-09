IIT Bombay Hosts 75th Yusuf Hamied Chemistry Camp For 59 Visually Challenged Students From Across Maharashtra

Visually Impaired Students Explore Tactile Experiments at IIT Bombay’s 75th Yusuf Hamied Chemistry Camp | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Mumbai: In a step towards inclusive science education, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) recently organised the 75th Yusuf Hamied Chemistry Camp for 59 visually impaired students from government schools across four districts: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Solapur.

The camp, held in partnership with the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) and funded by philanthropist Dr Yusuf Hamied, offered students a unique opportunity to explore the world of chemistry through sensory experiences such as touch and smell. It aimed to challenge the misconception that chemistry is an entirely visual science.

Dr Swetavalli Raghavan, Head of Innovation Strategy and Government Affairs at the RSC, led this year’s initiative, while Professor C. Subramaniam from IIT-B developed a new module tailored for the visually challenged.

“Given that the majority of chemistry is about colour and visual perception, designing the experiments to convey concepts with clarity was intellectually stimulating and provided a unique peek into the day-to-day lives of these children,” said Professor Subramaniam.

The camp featured hands-on experiments such as tactile molecular models, scent-based chemical identification, and physical chemistry demonstrations involving levitating magnets and reactions with temperature changes.

“Science must be accessible to all,” said Dr Raghavan. “With the right tools and teaching methods, we can open up the world of scientific inquiry to every learner, regardless of ability.”

Since its inception, the Yusuf Hamied Chemistry Camp programme has reached over 4,500 students from marginalised backgrounds in 20 Indian states. With continued support, Dr Raghavan confirmed plans to run the camp for at least five more years. “Science belongs to everyone – when we make it accessible, we unlock the potential of minds that the world has too long overlooked,” she said.

Professor Subramaniam emphasised the need to scale such initiatives across the country, noting that the lack of practical sessions in school science curricula often limits career opportunities for visually impaired students.