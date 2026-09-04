IIT Bombay Honours 15 Professors For Teaching Excellence, Felicitates 98 Students On Teachers’ Day Celebration | AI

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) celebrated Teachers’ Day on Friday by honouring 15 professors for excellence in teaching and 98 students for outstanding academic performance.

Dr B.V.R. Mohan Reddy Attends As Chief Guest

The celebrations were held at the institute’s Powai campus to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President, philosopher and educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Dr B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Padma Shri awardee, Founder Chairman and Board Member of Cyient and Chairman of the Boards of Governors of IIT Hyderabad and NIT Warangal, attended the event as the chief guest.

The prestigious Professor S.P. Sukhatme Awards for Excellence in Teaching were conferred on 15 faculty members in recognition of their contributions to teaching at the institute. The awardees represented departments including Civil Engineering, Earth Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, Computer Science and Engineering, Chemistry, Mechanical Engineering, Energy Science and Engineering and the IDC School of Design, among others.

Professors Recognised For Academic Contribution

The awardees included Prof Jayadipta Ghosh, Prof Venkata Santosh Kumar Delhi, Prof Ramakrishnan Desikan, Prof Amrita Banerjee, Prof S. Akshay, Prof Amit Arora, Prof Prasenjit Basu, Prof Arnab Jana, Prof Santiram Chatterjee, Prof Sankara Sarma V. Tatiparti, Prof Mazhar Kamran, Prof Gopalan Rajaraman, Prof Meera Raghunandan, Prof Neeraj Kumbhakarna and Prof Chandra Mouleeswara Rao Volla.

IIT Bombay Director Prof Shireesh Kedare, in his welcome address, said teachers play a transformative role not only in students’ academic journeys but also in shaping their values, aspirations and sense of responsibility towards society. He emphasised the importance of inspiring curiosity, encouraging independent thought and creating an environment where students can realise their potential.

Teachers Play Role In Nation-Building

Dr Reddy said India has abundant talent, but teachers play a crucial role in shaping character, nurturing leadership and giving young people a sense of purpose. He said teachers prepare students not merely to learn but also to lead and contribute to nation-building.

As part of the celebrations, 98 top-performing students from across classes were also felicitated by Prof Kedare for their academic achievements. The programme was attended by senior institute officials, including Dean (Academic Programmes) Prof Suvarn Kulkarni, Dean (Faculty Affairs) Prof Santosh Gharpure, heads of departments, faculty members, staff and students.

IIT Bombay was established in 1958 as the second IIT and was granted the status of an Institution of Eminence in 2018. The institute currently has 40 academic divisions, 29 research centres and nine Section 8 companies. More than 78,000 engineers and scientists have graduated from the institute over the past six decades.

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