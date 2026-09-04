CS December 2026 Exams: ICSI Announces 7 New Examination Centres In Bihar, UP, Maharashtra And Other States; Check State-Wise List

ICSI CS December 2026 Exams: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced seven new examination centres for the Company Secretaries (CS) examinations scheduled from the December 2026 session onwards.

The new centres have been opened on an ad hoc basis across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, with one new centre also added in Maharashtra.

Candidates enrolling for the CS December 2026 examinations and subsequent sessions will be able to opt for these centres in addition to the existing examination centres.

CS December 2026: State-Wise List Of New Exam Centres

Bihar

Begusarai - Centre Code: 129

Darbhanga - Centre Code: 130

Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya - Centre Code: 268

Saharanpur - Centre Code: 270

Uttarakhand

Haridwar - Centre Code: 269

Maharashtra

Ratnagiri - Centre Code: 492

Madhya Pradesh

Rewa - Centre Code: 493

Candidates can opt for new centres

According to the ICSI announcement, candidates can select the newly added examination centres while enrolling for the Company Secretaries December 2026 examinations.

The new options will be available alongside the existing examination centres. Candidates should select their preferred centre while completing the enrolment process.

The announcement was issued by the Directorate of Examinations, ICSI, on September 3, 2026.

Candidates are advised to check the examination centre options carefully while submitting their enrolment details.