IIT Bombay Collaborates with Washington University To Host Talk On AI And Entrepreneurship

In an effort to discuss raging questions in the field of AI and entrepreneurship , IIT B and Washington University in St. Louis collaborated for an event titled: IIT Bombay - WashU Dialogues.

The event saw a panel of Prof. Markus Baer, Vice-Dean at the Olin Business School, Washington University, Aman Goel, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of AHG Technologies & Cogno AI; Dr Vikas Jain, CEO and Founder of Aarogyam Orthopaedics and Aman Singh who is the Co-Founder of GradRight talking about their journey with using AI to facilitate their entrepreneurial endeavour.

This panel sat in the classroom of the current Executive MBA batch of the IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis' joint program along with the present students, sharing their insights and experiences.

‘Nurturing Entrepreneurs in the age of AI’

In a session titled ‘Nurturing Entrepreneurs in the age of AI’, the panel grappled with how AI could be used for technical breakthroughs. Goel talked about how he leveraged his IIT Bombay identity card to get through doors which otherwise would have turned him away, leading to his venture to assimilate AI with banking, creating a customer experience platform.

Prof Baer emphasised on the good that AI does while maintaining that it comes with its drawbacks. “With the use of AI, intellectual property is not properly preserved,” he said, adding that artists in Hollywood have been protesting AI. “People judge things that are being developed in association with machines differently than things that are developed by people,” he said while maintaining that AI should be properly monitored.

Opening the stage to students, the session devolved into discussions on how AI is transforming the landscape of education, the medical field and the admission processes for students applying to universities.

The event not only showcased the success stories of entrepreneurs leveraging AI but also served as a platform for critical discussions on the ethical considerations and challenges associated with the widespread adoption of AI.