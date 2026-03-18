IIT Bombay And Goa Develop Low-Cost 3D Surgical Tracking Using Standard 2D Video

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Mumbai: In a step that could make advanced surgical technology more accessible, researchers from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have developed a new method to track surgical tools in three dimensions using only standard two-dimensional video.

Keyhole Surgery's Depth Perception Problem Addressed by New Method

Laparoscopic or “keyhole” surgery is increasingly preferred because it causes less pain and allows faster recovery. However, surgeons must rely on 2D camera images to operate in a 3D space, making depth perception difficult. While some hospitals use advanced 3D imaging systems, these are expensive and limited to top-tier healthcare centres.

The new method, developed by researchers from IIT Bombay and IIT Goa, uses basic geometric principles instead of costly sensors or complex artificial intelligence. The software analyses how the shape and size of surgical tools change in video frames to estimate their depth, position and rotation.

Tool Size and Angle Changes Reveal Movement and Depth

By treating instruments as connected geometric shapes, the system tracks how they move. For instance, when a tool appears smaller, it indicates movement deeper into the body; when it appears larger, it suggests it is moving outward. The software also studies angles and motion patterns to determine rotation.

According to the researchers, the system can achieve high accuracy, with errors of less than one millimetre, and works in real time on standard computers. This makes it a potentially affordable alternative for smaller hospitals and training centres.

The team believes the technology could improve surgical training through virtual reality and eventually reduce the cost of real-time 3D visualisation during operations.

However, some questions remain. The accuracy of the system depends on how clearly the tool is identified in the video, which can be affected by lighting or camera quality. Additionally, the current model assumes fixed camera settings.

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