IIT Bombay Alumni Association Seeks Fair Probe Into Sahil Wakode Death, Warns Against Media Trials | File Photo

Mumbai: The IIT Bombay Alumni Association (IITBAA) has called for a fair, transparent and speedy investigation into the death of a second-year student, while cautioning against online speculation, media trials and premature conclusions against individuals.

In a statement issued on September 22, the association expressed grief over the death of Sahil Wakode and extended condolences to his family.

Alumni Body Calls For Fair And Transparent Investigation

“We fully support a fair, transparent, and speedy investigation into this tragic event, and urge that all procedures be conducted with complete fairness and without prejudice,” the association said. It strongly appealed against “online speculation, media trials, or hasty conclusions directed at any individual.”

The statement comes amid an intense debate within the IIT Bombay community over the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death and the subsequent action against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was removed from the position of Dean of Administrative Affairs following three days of student protests.

IITBAA Highlights Need For Safe Campus Environment

The association acknowledged the responsibility carried by the institute’s faculty and administration in maintaining institutional protocols and safeguarding academic standards. At the same time, it said students, faculty members and staff deserved an environment that was equitable, inclusive, safe and supportive of their well-being.

The student agitation had sought accountability over Wakode’s death and raised an 18-point charter of demands. IIT Bombay subsequently apologised for its initial communication describing the events preceding his death, stating that it was inappropriate to characterise the circumstances while an investigation was underway.

While students have now resumed regular lectures, differences have emerged on the campus over the caste-based framing of the case, the suspension of the protest and the action taken against Doolla. Sections of the faculty have also expressed opposing views on whether the administrative action was necessary or taken prematurely under pressure.

Without directly commenting on the action against any faculty member, IITBAA emphasised that empathy, fairness and truth should guide the institute community.

The association also offered to collaborate with IIT Bombay to strengthen mental-health resources, support campus well-being and rebuild trust across the community.

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