IIT BHU Organises Hindi Book Exhibition, Showcases 400 Books Including 12-Volume Complete Works Of Madan Mohan Malaviya | X / AN

Varanasi: Under the guidelines of the Ministry of Education, a special exhibition of Hindi books was organised at the Srinivas Deshpande Library on Monday as part of the Hindi Month being celebrated at the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University).

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The exhibition aimed to introduce students, researchers, faculty, and members of the institute to new books related to Hindi literature and science.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Director-in-Charge, NK Mukhopadhyay. On the occasion, Registrar Sumit Kumar Biswas, Professor-in-Charge, Library, Sethil Raja A, AK Tripathi, Professor KK Singh, Deputy Registrar Ravi Kumar, Sudhanshu Shukla, Amit Kumar Singh, Major Nisha Baloria, Hindi translator Shashank Pathak, and other officials and staff of the institute were present.

On this occasion, Deputy Librarian Naveen Kumar Upadhyaya stated that approximately 400 new and important Hindi books are on display at the exhibition. These include books on literature, culture, history, philosophy, society, and various other subjects.

The main attraction of the exhibition was "The Complete Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya." All 12 volumes of the Complete Works, compiled by the Mahamana Malaviya Mission, New Delhi, and published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, were on display.

These volumes encompass his life, thoughts, writings, and his extensive contributions to nation-building. Students and researchers are showing particular enthusiasm and interest in these books.

This exhibition, organised under the Hindi month at IIT (BHU), was not only a medium to increase the interest of students towards the Hindi language and literature, but was also an important initiative towards connecting the new generation with the thoughts of Malviya and his rich heritage.

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