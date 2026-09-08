Delhi: PG Owner Pushes Female Journalist During Inspection Of Another PG In Satyaniketan Area; Video Goes Viral

PG Owner Pushes Female Journalist During Inspection Of Another PG In Satyaniketan Area; Video Goes Viral | Snap from video

Soon after the building collapse in Delhi’s Satyaniketan, a video showing a heated confrontation between a female journalist and a paying guest (PG) owner during an inspection of another PG accommodation in the area has surfaced online.

दिल्ली में PG माफिया और हॉस्टल माफियाओं का अलग भौकाल है.



आप देखिए, कैमरा ऑन है. महिला पत्रकार सत्यनिकेतन के एक PG की सच्चाई दिखा रही है, इतने में PG मालिक आता है और कैसे धक्का मुक्की करने लगता है. pic.twitter.com/xPtDuZfHFB — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) September 8, 2026

Viral Video shows another PG inspection

A separate video from Satyaniketan shows a female journalist inspecting another PG accommodation when an argument breaks out with the property owner.

The footage appears to have been recorded inside the corridor of the PG. The journalist is seen questioning the space and facilities at the premises before the situation turns tense.

The reporters allege that the owner pushed them and attempted to stop the recording. However, the circumstances surrounding the confrontation could not be independently verified from the video alone.

Heated exchange captured on camera

At the beginning of the video, the female journalist points towards the corridor and says, “Itna space hai ki ek vyakti yahan pe haath phaila ke khade nahi ho sakta.”

The PG owner then questions the journalists, asking, “Sir, what are you doing here? What are you doing?”

The journalist subsequently confronts him over his alleged treatment of the reporter accompanying her.

“Dhakka mat dijiye,” the male reporter is heard saying during the exchange.

The female journalist also objects, saying, “Dhakka mat dijiye.”

She then alleges that the owner had grabbed the reporter, saying, “Aap haath kaise laga diya aapne? Batameezi kar rahe hain, aapne gireban pakad liya uska!”

The PG owner denies the allegation, replying, “Maine toh nahi pakda gireban.”

The journalist responds, “Achha? Meri aankhon ke samne?”

The confrontation continues when the journalist alleges that the PG owner is attempting to block the camera.

“Agar aap sahi hain toh aap camera kyun dhak rahe hain? Agar aap sahi hain toh aapko zaroorat nahi hai camera dhakne ki,” she says.

She then asks him to remove his hand from the camera, adding, “Haath hataiye, this is my personal asset!”

The owner asks the journalists to stop recording, while the journalist responds, “Aap haath hatayenge tab main recording band karungi.”

The journalist later identifies the reporter accompanying her and speaks to a PG resident, asking him to contact her if he is allegedly harassed or forced to leave the accommodation.

The interaction later turns towards fire-safety arrangements and emergency exits at the PG.

The journalist asks the owner, “Fire safety hai? Exit hai? Dikhaiye mujhe.” The PG owner replies, “Haan ji, hai. Sab hai. Dikhate hain, chaliye aap, chaliye.”

The journalist then continues questioning the building’s layout and available routes, saying, “Ek rasta andar jaane ka, ek bahar aane ka...”

Delhi University's South Campus incident

The video has since circulated on social media, adding to the scrutiny surrounding PG accommodations in Satyaniketan following the fatal September 6 building collapse.

The building collapse occurred on September 6 at a boys’ PG accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus. The death toll has since risen to six, while rescue teams continued operations at the site. Eleven people were reportedly rescued from the debris as personnel searched for others who may have been trapped inside.

The building was being used as a paying guest accommodation for students, bringing renewed attention to the safety and living conditions of PG accommodations in the area.

Satyaniketan Boys’ PG Collapse

The September 6 collapse has put the spotlight on the safety of student accommodations in Satyaniketan, where a large number of students and young professionals live in PGs and rented properties.

Following the collapse, rescue personnel were deployed to the site to search through the debris and locate those trapped inside. The operation continued as teams worked to clear the rubble and determine whether more people were still buried under the collapsed structure.

With six deaths reported in the incident and 11 people rescued, the collapse has raised concerns over the safety of buildings being used as student accommodations.

The incident has also brought renewed focus on issues such as structural safety, overcrowding, fire-safety arrangements, emergency exits and access routes at PG properties.

The allegations made during the confrontation are based on the claims heard in the video and have not been independently verified.