IIT B researchers get wireless standard IEEE approved

A research team at IIT Bombay led by Abhay Karandikar, the director of IIT Kanpur has been the first from India to get their IEEE recommendation approved. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers standards set common benchmarks for electronics industry.

The standard suggested by IIT Bombay is based on "Recommended Practice for SDN based Middleware for Control & Management of Wireless Networks". The research defines software networking based architecture. It will be used for unified control & management of radio access technologies, such as 4G, 5G, WiFi etc. This marks the first ever IEEE standard effort from India.

With its corporate headquarters in New York City, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers is a 501 professional association for electronic engineering and electrical engineering.

