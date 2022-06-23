e-Paper Get App

IIT B researchers get wireless standard IEEE approved

The research defines software networking based architecture

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Gerd Altmann

A research team at IIT Bombay led by Abhay Karandikar, the director of IIT Kanpur has been the first from India to get their IEEE recommendation approved. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers standards set common benchmarks for electronics industry.

The standard suggested by IIT Bombay is based on "Recommended Practice for SDN based Middleware for Control & Management of Wireless Networks". The research defines software networking based architecture. It will be used for unified control & management of radio access technologies, such as 4G, 5G, WiFi etc. This marks the first ever IEEE standard effort from India.

With its corporate headquarters in New York City, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers is a 501 professional association for electronic engineering and electrical engineering.

Read Also
From IIT Madras to IIT Bombay, see the top 10 IITs according to NIRF Ranking
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationIIT B researchers get wireless standard IEEE approved

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Raut claims support of 21 rebel Sena MLAs; Congress and...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Raut claims support of 21 rebel Sena MLAs; Congress and...

Speaking to Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant helped after being dropped: India batter Jemimah Rodrigues

Speaking to Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant helped after being dropped: India batter Jemimah Rodrigues

If time comes, we can provide support to Maha Vikas Aghadi govt from outside also: Nana Patole

If time comes, we can provide support to Maha Vikas Aghadi govt from outside also: Nana Patole

Maharashtra political crisis: After MLAs, now MPs too join anti-Uddhav Thackeray Camp

Maharashtra political crisis: After MLAs, now MPs too join anti-Uddhav Thackeray Camp

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Will stand with Uddhav Thackeray till the end, says NCP's Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Will stand with Uddhav Thackeray till the end, says NCP's Ajit Pawar