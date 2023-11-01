IISC Offers Monthly Stipend Of Rs 1 Lakh For Teaching Fellows

IISC | Official Website

As part of the IoE project at its Talent Development Center (TDC), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is presently accepting applications for the position of Institution of Eminence (IoE) Teaching Fellows in mathematics. Applications must be submitted by November 30th. The post is for the Challakere Campus in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The fellowship has a one-year term, but it may be extended for another year if funding becomes available and performance is adequate.

IoE Teaching Fellows will take an active part in all training programs, where they will share their knowledge with instructors at the high school, undergraduate, postgraduate, and pre-university (+2 Level) levels. These courses place a strong emphasis on teaching mathematics through problem-solving and science through practical experiments.

Eligibility requirements:

The candidate should have an excellent academic record and hold a PhD with a First Class or equivalent academic standing from their previous degree.

Applicants ought to be under 40 years old.

Applicants who are almost finished with their doctoral thesis are welcome to apply as well; their eligibility will be assessed following the submission of their thesis.

During these training programs, teaching fellows are also encouraged to work closely with IISc faculty members who come to the Challakere campus. The selected individuals will be given a ₹ 1 lakh monthly stipend and free housing on the Challakere campus. If a student decides not to live on campus, they will be compensated with House Rent Allowance (HRA) as per legal requirements.

Applicants may include foreign nationals, Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI).

