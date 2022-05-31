IIMC to admit students through CUET PG 2022 scores, know how to apply cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in | IStock images

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will be used to admit candidates to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication's postgraduate (PG) diploma programmes. Candidates seeking admission to IIMC PG diploma programmes for the 2022-23 academic year can apply online at cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in, respectively, on the National Testing Agency (NTA) official websites.

The NTA will conduct the entrance exam for admission to IIMC's PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations, PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism, and PG Diploma in Digital Media, according to an IIMC Admission Notice 2022-23.

Following that, a counselling process will be used to decide admittance to various courses. Details on the same will be accessible in the IIMC Prospectus, which will be released soon, according to the statement.

The entrance examinations for the PG Diploma degrees in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam, and Urdu Journalism will be held separately, and application forms will be available on the IIMC website — iimc.gov.in — shortly.

Visit the CUET official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in Fill in the personal details including names, genders, contact numbers Fill out the CUET PG 2022 application form. Upload scanned documents including photographs, signature, caste certificate Pay the CUET 2022 application fee online and submit it. Download, save and print the confirmation page.

The CUET PG online application form must be submitted by June 18th. However, the application fee must be paid by June 19 to be considered complete. Between June 20 and June 22, the NTA will allow candidates to make changes to their CUET PG application form.