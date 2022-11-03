IIMC declares round-2 seat allocation result, check direct link here

Representative Photo | Imagesbazaar

New Delhi: The round two seat allocation 2022 result was declared by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) today, November 3.

The results for the seat allotment has been announced for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes at the media institute.

Candidates can check the same on the official website iimc.admissions.nic.in and after submitting the CUET PG roll number and password, they can access the IIMC counselling round-2 seat allocation result.

For the second round of counselling, candidates will now have to apply for the freeze and float option, upload documents, payment of seat acceptance fee, response by candidate to query and seat withdrawal process.

Following are the steps to check allotment result

Go to the official website iimc.admissions.nic.in

Click on the link round 2 seat allocation result for IIMC counselling 2022

On the next window, enter the log in credentials like CUET PG roll number, password and security pin

Download IIMC PG round 2 seat allotment result

To directly check the IIMC round two counselling 2022 result: click here