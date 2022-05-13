IIMA launches Hospital Management course after 2 years

Ahmedabad: Prof. Rajesh Chandwani from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, engaged in a discussion with Dr. Gadhavi, CEO, HCG Hospitals about the Hospital Management course held by the Institution. The course is being launched again after two years of the pandemic with the objective of equipping the senior hospital managers and administrators with the necessary management inputs for efficient and effective management of their hospitals.

It will go on from June 13, 2022, to June 18, 2022, while the last date of application remains 30th May. The fees for this program are ₹150000, and the early bird fees of ₹139500 INR are applicable if candidates enroll before 23rd May. The course remains open to all, even the candidates who do not come from a medical background.

The program aims to teach students about all aspects of clinical care delivery like HR, Marketing, Finances, and Operations. It will delve into the clinical and psychosocial quality offered by the hospitals and look for measures to improve these.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 02:59 PM IST