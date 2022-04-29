IIM Ahmedabad to hold first International Research Conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy

Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) in collaboration with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) will organise its first International Research Conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy. The conference is supported by the Misra Centre for Financial Markets and Economy, IIMA and co-sponsored by the National Stock Exchange, State Bank of India, Bombay Stock Exchange, and National Institute for Securities Markets.

The two-day research conference will be held from April 30, 2022 (Saturday) to May 1, 2022 (Sunday) at the IIMA campus.

From IIMA, the event is spearheaded by faculty members Professor Abhiman Das and Professor M P Ram Mohan. The conference aims to elicit participation from the finest minds in banking, industry, law and academia from India and abroad to discuss a wide range of issues in the insolvency and bankruptcy space.

The conference will be inaugurated by the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Shri Rao Inderjit Singh. Eminent speakers at the conference include Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao, Dy. Governor, Reserve Bank of India; Mr Rajesh Verma, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Mr. Ravi Mital, Chairperson, IBBI, and Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA.

During the conference, papers on issues in the insolvency domain will be presented by over 40 scholars of economics, law, finance, banking and management. Global experience in insolvency will also be discussed through the work of international scholars from countries like the UK, US, Mauritius, and Argentina.

The conference also includes a workshop on data driven insolvency research aiming to provide researchers extensive exposure to data that are currently available and future developments.

Registration for participation is free for all practitioners, scholars, students, and learners interested in the insolvency and bankruptcy domain.

