IIM-A appoints Pankaj Patel as its 14th chairperson

Ahmedabad: Mr. Pankaj R. Patel has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the IIMA Board of Governors, effective November 16, 2022, by the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIMA), a premier global management institute. Mr. Pankaj R. Patel takes over for Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, who finished his four-year term yesterday. He is the fourteenth Chairperson of the IIMA since its inception in 1961.

Prior to being appointed as Chairperson, Mr. Pankaj R. Patel has been a member of the IIMA Board of Governors for eight years.

Sharing his views on taking on this all-important role, Mr. Pankaj R. Patel said, “My appointment as a Chairperson comes at an important juncture for the Institute when it is at the cusp of the next phase of its growth..."

"The Board envisages robust growth for the IIMA and has outlined plans to lead the Institute in this direction. I will be happy to support and share my expertise to help the Board in bringing alive our collective vision for the Institute," he added.

Mr. Pankaj Patel is the Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., a global Lifesciences company focused on discovery with operations in 55 countries. Mr. Pankaj Patel combines research and commercial expertise, having published over 100 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and being a co-inventor on over 64 patents.