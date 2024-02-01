IIM Sambalpur And NSE Academy Collaborate For Specialized Certification Programs |

In a recent development, IIM Sambalpur signed an MoU with NSE Academy Limited, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), to introduce joint certification programs tailored for working professionals. This collaboration will offer specialized certification courses addressing the dynamic needs of the Financial and Technology Sectors.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, highlighted the institute's collaboration, stating, "The collaboration with NSE Academy Limited aligns with IIM Sambalpur's ethos of fostering industry-relevant education and expanding global outreach."

He added, "The institute's expansion includes three distinct campuses, featuring a corporate office and an operational satellite campus in the ISID complex in New Delhi, where MBA working professional programs have been underway since last year.

Additionally, IIM Sambalpur plans to launch two to three additional programs at the ISID campus. The third campus is a collaborative venture with IIM Mumbai, involving an MoU to facilitate various programs and establish a notable presence in Mumbai.

Prof Jaiswal also emphasized the need for business schools to evolve into creators of new ideas and impactful solutions.

Read Also Viral Post Shows IIM Lucknow Asking Alumni For Placement Leads Amid Slowdown

Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, of NSE Academy Limited, said, “This collaboration presents a unique synergy, leveraging the academic excellence and collective wisdom of the institute's esteemed academicians, professors, and researchers, particularly in support of women in academia."

Misra further added, "The partnership between the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and IIM Sambalpur has been strengthened by the industry's leading fintech expertise. The partnership promises to bring forth a wealth of knowledge and practical application, tapping into the extensive experience of senior colleagues and economic policy research teams."

Furthermore, IIM Sambalpur is all set to launch programs including the first MBA in Financial Technologies (Fintech) and a Post Graduate Program in Management at both the Sambalpur and Delhi campuses. These programs, facilitated jointly by faculty members and industry experts from IIM Sambalpur and NSE Academy, will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of the financial and technology domains.

(The Above Data Is Obtained From A Press Release Shared By The Institute)