IIM Ranchi Unveils Revamped PhD Program And Stipend Hike for Doctoral Students

IIM Ranchi | Special Arrangement

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi announced the revamp of its Ph.D. program and a significant stipend hike for its doctoral scholars. This strategic move aims to attract and retain the best talent in management research and foster an environment of academic excellence. The revamped Ph.D. program at IIM Ranchi will feature an enhanced curriculum that aligns with the evolving demands of academia and industry.

With a strong emphasis on research and innovation, a tailored teaching and instructional module has been introduced in the curriculum to elevate pedagogical innovation, which not only promotes understanding of the subject matter but also cultivates a sense of student engagement and participation, thereby contributing to a more holistic and impactful educational journey.

Stipend Hike also implemented

As part of the initiative, IIM Ranchi has also implemented a stipend hike for its Ph.D. students in recognition of their dedication and commitment to pursuing rigorous academic research. This increase in stipend aims to alleviate financial burdens and enable students to fully focus on their research pursuits, fostering a conducive environment for impactful scholarly contributions. Benefits include rent-free campus accommodation, a full tuition fee waiver, and a stipend of ₹35000 per month for the first two years, increasing to ₹40,000 thereafter. Additionally, a contingency allowance of ₹100,000 over four years, a one-time laptop purchase grant of ₹50,000, and a conference grant of ₹2,00,000 are provided.

Prof. Prasenjit Chakrabarti, Chairperson, Doctoral Program and Research, IIM Ranchi said “In the past, IIM Ranchi PhD scholars have performed exceptionally. In the last one and a half years, they have published more than 15 (A* and A -ABDC) publications. The PhD alumnus currently works as faculty across various IIMs and other reputed B-Schools”.

Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director of IIM Ranchi, expressed his enthusiasm for the revamped Ph.D. program and the stipend hike, stating, "We are dedicated to nurturing exceptional research talent and providing our doctoral students with the resources and support they need to excel in their academic pursuits. " The revamped Ph.D. program and stipend hike reflect IIM Ranchi's unwavering commitment to nurturing future thought leaders and innovators in the field of management research.

The prospective scholars can apply to the following areas of management: Economics, Finance & Accounting, Information Systems & Business Analytics, Liberal Arts & Sciences, Marketing, Organisation Behaviour & Human Resource, Operations Management, Strategy & Entrepreneurship.

The last date to apply to the Ph.D. program at IIM Ranchi is 20th March 2024.