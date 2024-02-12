IIM Ranchi Concludes Two-day Transformative Yoga Camp | The valedictory ceremony, held at the institute, was graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, along with Prof. Prasenjit Chakrabarti, Prof. Tanusree Dutta, and Swami Vidyapradananda.

The Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi, in collaboration with the Happiness Centre, IIM Ranchi and the Department of Sports Science and Yoga (RKMVERI), Belur Math, concluded a two-day transformative Yoga Camp. The camp's primary goal was to instil the mindset of 'Embrace Yoga: Align Body, Mind, and Spirit.'

The valedictory ceremony, held at the institute, was graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, along with Prof. Prasenjit Chakrabarti, Prof. Tanusree Dutta, and Swami Vidyapradananda.

Swami Vidyapradananda, a Ramakrishna Order monk and a Penn State University PhD holder, played a significant role in planning and conducting the camp. More than 250 participants, including students and volunteers, actively engaged in the yoga sessions.

Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, in his opening remarks, highlighted the importance of yoga in enhancing concentration and emphasised the need for a focused approach in today's multitasking world. He announced the integration of yoga into the academic curriculum and expressed gratitude to Swami Vidyapradananda.

Swami Vidyapradananda, in his address, expressed gratitude for the institute's invitation and shared insights into the scientific planning behind the two-day camp. He appreciated the participants' enthusiasm, urging them to integrate the takeaways from the sessions into their daily lives.

The valedictory ceremony included the felicitation of Swami Vidyapradananda, Prof. Arkadeb Dutta, and Prof. Arnab Das, who contributed significantly to the event. Certificates were also awarded to volunteers from RKMVERI for their dedication to organising and regulating the Yoga camp.

As a token of appreciation, Swami Ji presented Director Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava with a glass painting of Swami Vivekananda, created by one of his students.

The event concluded with a performance by volunteers showcasing various yoga postures and balancing techniques. Prof. Prasenjit Chakrabarti expressed gratitude in the vote of thanks, and the ceremony ended with the national anthem, inspiring participants to incorporate regular yoga practice into their lives.