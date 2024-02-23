IIM Ranchi Celebrates International Mother Language Day | Special Arrangement

Ranchi: IIM Ranchi celebrated International Mother Language Day, organized by the Cultural Committee in collaboration with the Library, the event showcased the rich linguistic diversity of India through the display of languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Each language echoed the first phrase of the preamble, "We, the people of India," reflecting the country's cultural and linguistic heritage. Books spanning various languages were exhibited, offering insights into India's diverse yet shared cultural and intellectual landscape. Posters depicting epics from different languages adorned the venue, highlighting the cultural significance of vernacular literature.



The theme for International Mother Language Day 2024, "Multilingual education is a pillar of intergenerational learning," resonated throughout the event, emphasizing the crucial role of languages in education and learning.



The event commenced with the rendition of the iconic song "Mile Sur Mera Tumhara," composed by Ashok Patki, written by Piyush Pandey and arranged by Louis Banks in 1988, emphasizing national integration through the celebration of India's linguistic plurality. Participants delved into the historical context of International Mother Language Day, tracing its roots to the linguistic independence movement in Bangladesh, recognized and commemorated by UNESCO since 2000.

Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi emphasised that language and social intelligence are closely intertwined concepts that play crucial roles in human interaction and communication. Prof. Srivastava underscored the institute's commitment to promoting linguistic diversity by offering courses in French, German, and soon, a course on tribal languages. As the event was held at the library, he emphasized the role of the library in facilitating access to diverse linguistic resources, promoting multilingualism and fostering a culture of lifelong learning.

Dr. Jayanta Kumar Tripathy, Librarian, IIM Ranchi expressed that libraries serve as repositories of knowledge, housing books, documents, and resources in various languages, including mother tongues. They play a crucial role in preserving literature, history, and cultural traditions associated with different languages, thus contributing to the preservation of diverse linguistic heritages. He said that the library will be enriched with the collections of books in all 22 regional languages.

Furthermore, attendees engaged in discussions about renowned epics from various regions and languages, such as the Jatakas in Pali, Adi Granth Sahib in Gurumukhi, Malvikagnimitram in Sanskrit, and Anand Math in Bengali, among others. The event also shed light on the pivotal role played by vernacular newspapers during India's struggle for independence. Newspapers like Mirat-ul-Akhbar (Urdu) by Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Kesari (Marathi) by Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, Swadesh Mitram (Tamil) by G.S. Aiyar, and Rast Goftar (Gujrati) by Dada Bhai Naoroji were extensively discussed, underscoring their significance in shaping India's freedom movement.