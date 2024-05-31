 IIM Raipur & Birmingham City University Collaborate On EMBA Elective Programme
IIM Raipur partners with Birmingham City University for an EMBA elective course, aiming to bridge the academia-industry gap, supported by a British Council grant.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Indian Institute of Management Raipur |

In collaboration, the Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur), Birmingham City University (BCU), and Ronkel Media Education and Research Institute have introduced an elective in the Executive MBA (EMBA) programme.

Enhancing Industry-academia relations

"Bringing Humanities and Innovation Management and Creative Entrepreneurial Leadership" is an EPGP Batch B3 elective course that includes a lecture by Dr. Sara Gracy, Senior Lecturer in Leadership and HRM at BCU. Professors Mrunal Chavda of IIM Raipur and Shishank of BCU are leading this collaboration, which marks a turning point in their institutions' relationship.

This collaboration aims to improve the relationship between industry and academia and is supported by a joint research grant from the British Council (India). The objective is to raise higher education standards, cultivate a workforce ready for the professional realm, and produce research outcomes beneficial to both sectors.

Dr. Gracy's lectures will explore the relationship between leadership and organizational behavior, emphasising diversity, equality, and inclusion in the public sector.

The course is designed to bridge the gap between traditional management education and a human-centric approach. This collaboration aims to prepare a workforce equipped for professional demands, thereby reducing on-the-job training costs and enhancing learners' employability.

Read Also
IIM Raipur Celebrates 13th Annual Convocation Ceremony
article-image

This joint initiative represents a stride towards holistic education, ensuring graduates possess academic knowledge, practical skills, and industry insights essential for success in the global marketplace. The partnership between these institutions promises a future for management education, fostering innovation, inclusivity, and excellence.

