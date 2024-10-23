 IIM Nagpur Launches 8th Batch Of Senior Management Programme
The programme includes a three-day campus immersion where participants will work on group projects and assignments

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
IIM Nagpur

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has opened admissions for the eighth batch of its Senior Management Programme. This 12-month course aims to equip mid-to-senior level professionals with the skills and strategic insights needed to advance into leadership positions, enabling them to steer their organizations toward sustained growth and innovation.

What the course includes?

Designed for professionals with at least 10 years of work experience, the Senior Management Programme offers an opportunity to enhance their skill set. The programme includes a three-day campus immersion where participants will work on group projects and assignments. Additionally, there will be weekly ‘Chamber Consulting’ sessions with faculty members.

The programme employs live online lectures, real-world case studies, interactive sessions, simulations, group projects, roleplays, and more. It will be conducted through an Interactive Learning (IL) platform in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. Those who complete the programme will gain IIM Nagpur Executive Education Alumni status.

The curriculum comprises three core modules: 'Leading and Managing in Today’s Business World,' 'Building Financial Acumen and Mastering Global Business Strategies,' and 'People, Profit and Sustainability: HR, Growth Strategies and Enterprise Risk Management.' These modules encompass 16 key concepts that will facilitate the transition from managing specific roles to leading entire organizations.

Director of IIM Nagpur talks about the course

Metri Bhimaraya, Director of IIM Nagpur, stated, “The IIM Nagpur-TimesPro Senior Management Programme is a significant offering for contemporary business professionals aiming to ensure sustainable growth and advance their careers. The three modules will equip professionals with critical skill sets, positioning them for global roles and enabling them to contribute significantly to organisational transformation and strategic growth.”

Sunil Sood, Chief Growth & Partnership Officer at TimesPro, remarked, “Our collaboration with IIM Nagpur is instrumental in providing an exceptional executive learning experience for professionals aspiring to leadership roles and sustained growth. The skills and concepts imparted over the 12-month programme will enhance their competencies, enabling them to overcome business challenges and drive organisational growth.”

