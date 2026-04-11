IIM Mumbai Celebrates Inaugural MBA Graduation Of 505 Students, Marks Transition From NITIE

IIM Mumbai | File

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai marked a significant milestone as it celebrated the graduation of its inaugural MBA batch of 2026 at its campus on Friday. A total of 505 students received their degrees, making it a landmark moment in the institute’s transition from National Institute of Industrial Engineering to an IIM.

Batch-wise breakdown

The graduating cohort included 300 students from the General MBA programme, 177 from MBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management, and 28 from MBA in Sustainability Management. Additionally, 39 students from the executive programme in Logistics and Operations Excellence through Digitisation, 26 from the one-year executive postgraduate programme, and seven doctoral candidates were conferred degrees.

The ceremony was attended by Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India, along with institute director Manoj Tiwari and Board of Governors chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty.

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Chauhan's address to graduates

Addressing the students, Chauhan emphasised the importance of adaptability, integrity and critical thinking in an increasingly complex world, urging graduates to contribute meaningfully towards India’s growth vision. Tiwari described the graduating batch as a reflection of the institute’s evolving academic journey, expressing confidence in their future contributions across sectors.

Shetty highlighted the institute’s expansion plans, including an investment of over ₹1,000 crore and a target to scale student capacity to 3,000 by 2028, positioning IIM Mumbai as a global hub for management education.

The convocation marks a new chapter for the institute as it aims to nurture future-ready leaders and drive innovation in management studies.

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