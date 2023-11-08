IIM Lucknow Noida Campus Opens Doors For IPMX 2024 Admissions

IIM Lucknow Noida Campus Started IPMX 2024 Admissions | Official Website

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, Noida Campus, has opened admissions for the International Programme in Management for Executives (IPMX) for the academic year 2024. Here's everything you need to know about this coveted one-year MBA program:

Important Dates:

Phase 2 announcement occurred on November 1, 2023, and the final date for application submission is December 31, 2023.

The shortlisted candidates will be announced on November 15, 2023 (Phase 1) and January 12, 2024 (Phase 2).

Writing Ability Test and Personal Interviews for Phase 1 will take place on December 2-3, 2023, and for Phase 2 on January 27-28, 2024.

The selected candidates will be declared on December 20, 2023 (Phase 1) and February 15, 2024 (Phase 2).

The last date for acceptance and submission of the acceptance fee is January 20, 2024 (Phase 1) and March 15, 2024 (Phase 2).

The IPMX program is scheduled to commence in April 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA.

A valid GMAT or GRE score is a prerequisite.

A minimum of 5 years of full-time post-qualification paid work experience as of March 31, 2024, is mandatory.

Admission and Fees:

The total fees for the International Programme in Management for Executives (IPMX) is Rs. 26,00,000, accompanied by a refundable caution money of Rs. 20,000 and an Alumni Membership Fee of Rs. 5,000.

Selection Process:

Candidates need to fill and submit the online application form.

Qualification in GMAT/GRE is essential.

Shortlisting for Writing Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) is based on GMAT/GRE scores.

Final selection is determined by GMAT/GRE Score, Academic and Professional Profile, Writing Ability Test (WAT), and Personal Interview.

Parameter Weightage:

GMAT/GRE Score: 30%

Academic and Professional Profile: 30%

Writing Ability Test (WAT): 10%

Personal Interview: 30%

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)