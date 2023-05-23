 IIM-Kozhikode enters prestigious Financial Times Rankings 2023
Get App
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode's (IIM-K) global credentials got a shot in the arm with the leading Indian business school now making it to the prestigious Financial Times Rankings 2023 (FT Rankings).

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
IIM Kozhikode | Inside IIM

IIM Kozhikode is one of the three IIMs and four Indian B-Schools to feature in the top 75 FT Open-enrolment Executive Education Rankings 2023.

The FT Rankings, announced on Monday, ranks IIM Kozhikode at 72nd position among the top-75 open-enrolment executive programme providers globally, catapulting the instritute to an exclusive list of foremost providers of executive education in the world.

This showing comes in the back of the institute leapfrogging 100 spots to be placed in the Top 251-300 institutes in business and management studies globally, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2023, released in March.

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director at IIM Kozhikode, said that making a debut in the globally-acclaimed FT Rankings is a testimony to the institute's investment in executive education and the pioneering legacy of the institute in breaking new grounds in the digital age.

"These rankings are also a reflection on IIMK's commitment towards the resolute pursuit of an intense approach to learning in the field of business and management studies," said Chatterjee.

