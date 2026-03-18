IIM Ahmedabad Launches Global GMP Admissions Targeting Mid-Senior Professionals Across Multiple Regions

Indian Institute of Management |

Dubai: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has announced admissions for the 24th cohort of its flagship General Management Programme (GMP), aimed at working professionals across the Middle East, South Asia and Europe.

The eight-month programme, approved by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), is designed for mid-to-senior level professionals looking to strengthen leadership skills and broaden their business perspective. Open to applicants globally, the course brings together participants from regions including the GCC, India, Europe and South Asia.

A key highlight of the programme is a 10-day campus immersion split between Dubai and Ahmedabad. This component is intended to deepen peer learning, foster professional networks and provide participants with exposure to diverse business environments.

Speaking on the launch, Prof. Sunil Sharma, Dean of IIMA’s Dubai campus, said the programme is structured to help professionals improve decision-making and execution in an increasingly complex business landscape. He noted that the curriculum focuses on translating strategy into measurable outcomes while preparing leaders to navigate uncertainty.

Programme coverage includes:

• Decision-making and leadership skills

• Organisational behaviour

• Marketing and strategy

• Finance and financial analysis

• Operations and supply chain management

• Human resource management

• Data-driven analysis and business insights

• Digital transformation and change management

• Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications

• Innovation and global business perspectives

• Leading through uncertainty and business ethics

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Key programme details:

• Duration: 8 months

• Mode: Blended learning (online + in-person)

• Sessions: Around 100 interactive sessions

• Immersion: 10-day on-campus module in Dubai and Ahmedabad

• Eligibility: Mid-to-senior level professionals globally

• Certification: Certificate of Completion from IIMA

• Additional Benefit: IIMA alumni status upon completion

Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive a certificate from IIMA along with alumni status, giving them access to the institute’s global professional network.

Admissions are currently open, and interested candidates can apply through the official programme portal.