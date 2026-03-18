ICAI CA May 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow With Late Fee At eservices.icai.org

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close registration for the CA May 2026 exams tomorrow, March 19, 2026, with late fees. By the deadline, candidates who want to sit for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final tests must finish the application process through the ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org.
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Important dates
Registration Begins: March 3, 2026
Last Date to Submit Form with Late Fee: March 19, 2026
Correction Window: March 20 to March 22, 2026
ICAI CA May 2026: Exam Dates (Offline Mode)
CA Final Exams: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2026
CA Intermediate Exams: May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2026
CA Foundation Exams: May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026
Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Require documents:
CA Foundation, Inter/Final registration letter
Photo signature
Scanned copies of educational records
Category certificate for special categories,
"Certificate of Service" for applicants with disabilities (for CA Final students only)
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Application Fees
Intermediate Course Examination
For Indian Centres
Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹1,500
Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹2,700
For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)
Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): US $325
Both Groups / Unit 2: US $500
For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres
Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹2,200
Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹3,400
Final Course Examination
For Indian Centres
Single Group: ₹1,800
Both Groups: ₹3,300
For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)
Single Group: US $325
Both Groups: US $550
For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres
Single Group: ₹2,200
Both Groups: ₹4,000
Foundation Course Examination
Indian Centres: ₹1,500
Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu & Kathmandu): US $325
Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres: ₹2,200
International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT)
Examination Fee: ₹2,000
Late Fee
Indian / Thimphu (Bhutan) / Kathmandu (Nepal) centres: ₹600
Overseas centres: US $10
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Steps to register
Candidates must follow the instructions below in order to register for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams. By simply logging into their ICAI accounts, those who already have a login can complete the form:
Step 1: Go to eservices.icai.org, the ICAI website.
Step 2: Click "New User Register here!" if you don't have identity, or select the Login option.
Step 3: Enter the required information.
Step 4: After choosing the confirmation or declaration, click "Register" to complete the ICAI test registration process.
Step 5: Add documents and relevant data.
Step 6: Confirm your email address and mobile number.
Step 7: Pay the application fee to complete the procedure.
Step 8: Submit and download the application form for future reference.
Note: Students should be informed that they need to have an SSP login in order to register for the test; if not, they can create one by choosing the relevant option on the SSP website.
Interested and qualified candidates are urged to visit the official website for additional information.