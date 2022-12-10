IIM Ahmedabad completes summer placement process for MBA Class of 2024

Representational image |

Ahmedabad: IIM Ahmedabad has completed its summer placement process for the MBA class of 2024 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management, with students getting placed in more than 20 cohorts. 146 firms participated with 200 different roles across three clusters, virtually.

Like each year, students were provided the opportunity to make their dream applications to firms of their choice regardless of having an offer in hand. 101 students made over 265 dream applications this year, with more than 214 students getting placed in the first cluster, followed by 130 in the second, and 51 in the third. 396 students were placed in total this year.

Consulting sector secures the most students, Finance, Marketing follow

Consulting, which was the sector with the most number of students placed at 154, saw the participation of firms such as Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company, etc, making their mark.

Finance and Marketing sectors witnessed 79 and 56 students, respectively, being a part of their field as companies such as Bank of America, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Blackstone, etc secured them, while Banking & Insurance sector saw participation from firms like ICICI Bank and Universal Sompo General Insurance.

Marketing, General Management, Product/Category Management, and other categories, saw fewer but significant numbers of students getting placed in their sectors. While 56 and 38 candidates got placed in Marketing respectively, 45 and 24 students will be doing their summer placements in the Product/Category Management and HR, Business Development sectors.

Big players make their presence felt in recruitments

Other big names that took part in the placement process include Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Dabur, ITC, Samsung, Wipro, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Uber, Zomato, Google, Adobe, TCS, etc.

44 new recruiters made their presence felt at this year’s summer placement process which includes Pidilite, RTP Global, Aliens Group, Loreal,Times Bridge, Audify, Suzuki and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel.

Boston Consulting Group turned out as the top recruiter with 28 offers, in the Management Consulting sector, while Goldman Sachs was the highest recruiter in the Investment Banking and Markets cohort with 10 offers.

While HUL stood out in the Consumer Goods and Durables with 9 offers, Adani Group shined among Conglomerates with 16 offers. TCS, one of India’s biggest multinational companies, was the largest recruiter with 11 offers in the IT Consultancy field.

IIM-A introduces IIMAvericks for entrepreneurial minds

This year, one student opted out of the placement process to take part in IIMAvericks Fellowship. The IIMAvericks Fellowship includes mentorship from CIIE.CO and financial support for a period of 2 years. At any time during the Fellowship, the student can return and sit for placements through the Institute’s placement process. Students who are interested in Entrepreneurship have the ability to take part in the same.

Changes in placement process this year

Lauding IIM Ahmedabad’s placement system for being the right student-career fit, Mihir Dharap, the Recruitment Secretary at IIM Ahmedabad stated that the institute made certain changes in its system.

“On the operational front, we further optimised our new application for managing the entire process end-to-end on a single platform and also added new digital features to increase the convenience and transparency to the recruiters, which has been the cornerstone of the IIMA Placement system. Overall, adequate preparation and proper contingency planning worked out well, and we successfully completed the Summer Placements process well on time and maximised the student-recruiter fit objective, with over 100 students exercising the “dream” option across clusters and several on-the-day upgrades in offers,” said Dharap.

The IPRS report for ‘Summer Placements 2022-23’ will be released 6 months from the date of completion of the process, which will include further details about the placement process.