From IIM Ahmedabad to IIM Kozhikode, the top 5 management institutes in India

Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan announced the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Friday July 15.

The list comprises 11 categories: University, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Law and Research institutions, Architecture, Medical, College, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), overall.

Here's the list of Top 5 MBA colleges in the country:

IIM Ahmedabad: It was established in 1961 by Ravi J. Matthai. The institute offers masters' degree in several management programs. It is a business school that is given the status of an Institute of national importance.

IIM Bangalore: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore was found in 1973, and was the third IIM in the country. It offers several post-graduate, certificate, doctoral, and executive education programs.

IIM Calcutta: IIM Calcutta was the first Indian Institute of Management to be formed. It offers several post-graduate, doctoral, MBA, and diploma programs.

IIT Delhi: IIM Delhi was founded in 1961 by the then Minister of Scientific Research & Cultural Affairs, Prof. Humayun Kabir. It is a world-wide known research university and engineering institute.