IIM-A Launches Online MBA For Working Professionals

IIM Ahmedabad launches new MBA degree programme for working professionals (IIMA) |

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad has introduced a two-year online MBA program tailored for executives with over three years of professional experience.

The institution has commenced the process of receiving applications for admissions. The initial session's classes are scheduled to start from September, with 120-160 students divided into two sections, as conveyed by IIMA officials to The Free Press Journal during a virtual media interaction.

This postgraduate program offers a degree and is specifically tailored for professionals and entrepreneurs who are currently employed. The program is expected to cost approximately Rs 20 lakh for a duration of two years. It is aimed at individuals who prefer to continue working and are unwilling to interrupt their careers or relocate to attend an on-campus program, according to officials.

Admissions will be based on the performance in tests like IAT/ CAT/ and GMAT/GRE, and and a personal interview.

“To keep up with the pace of economic growth especially in coming years, we at IIM-Ahmedabad felt the need to build an additional pool of potential leaders to take up senior positions across companies,” IIMA director Bharat Bhasker stated.

“The online MBA programme is right in the middle of the PGP programme that is targeting mostly young learners with one to two years of work experience and PGPX (with five or more years of experience),” he said.

The IIM-A admission test (IAT) will take place in May. In addition to the virtual classes allowing for direct engagement with the faculty, there will also be 30 days of in-person learning over the span of two years, which consists of six trimesters.

The chairperson (online MBA), Joshy Jacob, mentioned that a pre-MBA programme will cover topics such as statistics, mathematics, and accounting to provide a refresher.