IIIT Kota Unveils Expansion Plan To Accommodate 25,000 Students, Strengthens AI & Research Focus |

Kota: The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kota held its fifth convocation ceremony on Friday, during which plans were unveiled to significantly expand the institute's academic and infrastructure capabilities, with a long-term vision of accommodating up to 25,000 students.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla was chief guest at the convocation ceremony where 203 students were awarded various degrees, including two PhD.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the event, Birla said a meeting was recently held with the Union education minister to discuss the expansion of IIIT Kota, and a comprehensive roadmap has been prepared to transform the institute into a premier centre for research and advanced technology.

Birla said the institute would introduce new courses and curricula aligned with emerging global requirements and future technological demands, with special focus on artificial intelligence (AI). He noted that while the current student strength stands at around 1,100, plans are underway to increase it to 5,000 in the first phase and eventually develop infrastructure capable of supporting 25,000 students.

He highlighted the placements received by students from the institute, saying graduates of IIIT Kota are securing excellent employment packages and contributing to addressing global technological challenges. He said the combined efforts of the Centre and Rajasthan government would help establish IIIT Kota as a hub of excellence in technical education and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, IIIT Kota Director Prof N P Padhy outlined the institute's academic achievements and future growth strategy. He said a total of 203 students were awarded degrees during the convocation ceremony.

In a significant milestone, two research scholars from the institute received PhD degrees, a first since its establishment.

Two gold medals were also presented to meritorious B Tech students for outstanding academic performance, he said.

Prof Padhy said the institute has recorded a placement rate of more than 95 per cent this year. The highest annual salary package offered to a graduating student reached Rs 56 lakh, underlining the increasing industry demand for IIIT Kota graduates.

Read Also MP High Court Orders Appointment Of Special Education Teacher Denied Job Over NCTE Recognition

The director also announced plans to diversify the institute's academic programmes beyond conventional computer science disciplines by introducing new specialisations in emerging areas such as AI, quantum computing and renewable energy.

Reiterating the institute's long-term vision, Prof Padhy said IIIT Kota aims to evolve into a leading technology and research institution in the country, supported by expanded infrastructure, enhanced academic programmes and greater research capabilities.

Lt. General (Retd) AK Bhatt, chairperson of the institute's Board of Governance, presided over the convocation ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatt lauded the institution's remarkable progress over a short span of time.

IIIT Kota has successfully established itself as a dynamic centre of excellence in technical education, research and innovation, contributing significantly to the nation's technology ecosystem, he said, adding that the institution's academic scope continues to expand to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the digital era.

Expressing pride in the institute's growth, Bhatt said IIIT Kota now nurtures a vibrant academic community, which includes more than 1,000 undergraduate students and over 25 doctoral scholars.

Large number of students, staff and other dignitaries were present at the event held in the IIT Kota auditorium.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)