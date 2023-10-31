IIFT Starts Application For MBA Programs; Know How To Apply

Representative Picture

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is inviting applications for the MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programs from the Indian students.

The application process for the Indian students has started and will conclude on December 6.

As per the official schedule, the NIFT MBA application for foreign nationals and NRI candidates will begin on January 15, 2024. Interested candidates can fill the IIFT MBA application form at the official website, iift.ac.in.

From Academic Year 2024-25, for admission to IIFT’s two years MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programs, the Institute will consider the score of CAT 2023. Candidates will be shortlisted for the second round of the admission process i.e. WAT/Group Discussion/Extempore/Personal Interview etc. of MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programs on the basis of their CAT Score and other parameters. Therefore, to take the admission to IIFT’s MBA (IB) and MBA (BA) 2024-26 programs, it is mandatory for all the aspirants to have valid CAT 2023 score.

How to apply:

New Candidate to Create Log In

Essential documents to be made ready

Log In to your account

Fill application form Action

Uploading of Photograph / Signature Action

Uploading of Documents Action

Select Program/Campus/City Action

Make Payment / Sub

Print your application for future reference.