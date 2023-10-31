 IIFT Starts Application For MBA Programs; Know How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIFT Starts Application For MBA Programs; Know How To Apply

IIFT Starts Application For MBA Programs; Know How To Apply

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is inviting applications for the MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programs from the Indian students.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is inviting applications for the MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programs from the Indian students.

The application process for the Indian students has started and will conclude on December 6.

As per the official schedule, the NIFT MBA application for foreign nationals and NRI candidates will begin on January 15, 2024. Interested candidates can fill the IIFT MBA application form at the official website, iift.ac.in.

From Academic Year 2024-25, for admission to IIFT’s two years MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programs, the Institute will consider the score of CAT 2023. Candidates will be shortlisted for the second round of the admission process i.e. WAT/Group Discussion/Extempore/Personal Interview etc. of MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programs on the basis of their CAT Score and other parameters. Therefore, to take the admission to IIFT’s MBA (IB) and MBA (BA) 2024-26 programs, it is mandatory for all the aspirants to have valid CAT 2023 score.

How to apply:

New Candidate to Create Log In

Essential documents to be made ready

Log In to your account

Fill application form Action

Uploading of Photograph / Signature Action

Uploading of Documents Action

Select Program/Campus/City Action

Make Payment / Sub

Print your application for future reference.

Read Also
CAT Scores Mandatory For Admission To IIFT From Upcoming Academic Year
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kashmir: Schools Adjust Timings Due To Unpredictable Weather Conditions

Kashmir: Schools Adjust Timings Due To Unpredictable Weather Conditions

EdTech Platform Cuemath Losses By 8.3% To ₹235 crore In FY23

EdTech Platform Cuemath Losses By 8.3% To ₹235 crore In FY23

Old Clip Of Harvard Students Walking Out Of Israel Diplomat's Speech Goes Viral Amid War

Old Clip Of Harvard Students Walking Out Of Israel Diplomat's Speech Goes Viral Amid War

KPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Released: Exam Dates Confirmed For November 4 And 5

KPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Released: Exam Dates Confirmed For November 4 And 5

JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Registration Opens Tomorrow At cetmat.formflix.com

JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Registration Opens Tomorrow At cetmat.formflix.com