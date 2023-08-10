CAT Scores Mandatory For Admission To IIFT From Upcoming Academic Year

IIFT CAT 2023 scores | Representative Photo

Management aspirants seeking admission to the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will now have to appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) from the academic year 2024-25. The scores of CAT will be considered while being granted the admission to two MBA programmes offered by the IIFT. According to the reports, the 2024-26 MBA batches of IB and BA courses will be shortlisted for WAT, group discussion, extempore, personal interview, etc. on the basis of CAT 2023 scores.

The courses offered by the Institute are MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics). IIFT in an official statement said, "To take the admission to IIFT’s MBA(IB) and MBA(BA) 2024-26 programmes, it is mandatory for all the aspirants to have a valid CAT 2023 score."

IIFT will release the application forms for admission to the MBA (IB) and MBA (BA) programmes on its official website at iift.ac.in, most likely by the end of September 2023.

Previously, the institute used to provide admission to these MBA programmes through the entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has begun the registration for the CAT 2023 from August 2 onwards. The CAT 2023 exam will be conducted on November 26 in three shifts.

The last date to submit the CAT application form is September 13, 2023.

