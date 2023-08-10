 CAT Scores Mandatory For Admission To IIFT From Upcoming Academic Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCAT Scores Mandatory For Admission To IIFT From Upcoming Academic Year

CAT Scores Mandatory For Admission To IIFT From Upcoming Academic Year

The courses offered by the Institute are MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics). IIFT in an official statement said, "To take the admission to IIFT’s MBA(IB) and MBA(BA) 2024-26 programmes, it is mandatory for all the aspirants to have a valid CAT 2023 score."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
IIFT CAT 2023 scores | Representative Photo

Management aspirants seeking admission to the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will now have to appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) from the academic year 2024-25. The scores of CAT will be considered while being granted the admission to two MBA programmes offered by the IIFT. According to the reports, the 2024-26 MBA batches of IB and BA courses will be shortlisted for WAT, group discussion, extempore, personal interview, etc. on the basis of CAT 2023 scores.

The courses offered by the Institute are MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics). IIFT in an official statement said, "To take the admission to IIFT’s MBA(IB) and MBA(BA) 2024-26 programmes, it is mandatory for all the aspirants to have a valid CAT 2023 score."

Read Also
CAT 2023: Registration For IIMs Lucknow Begins At iimcat.ac.in; Check Details Here
article-image

IIFT will release the application forms for admission to the MBA (IB) and MBA (BA) programmes on its official website at iift.ac.in, most likely by the end of September 2023.

Previously, the institute used to provide admission to these MBA programmes through the entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has begun the registration for the CAT 2023 from August 2 onwards. The CAT 2023 exam will be conducted on November 26 in three shifts.

The last date to submit the CAT application form is September 13, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FY Student Found Dead In Jadavpur University After Fall From Balcony, Friend Alleges Ragging

FY Student Found Dead In Jadavpur University After Fall From Balcony, Friend Alleges Ragging

Odisha Government Announces Free Book Distribution for Students in All Odia Medium Schools

Odisha Government Announces Free Book Distribution for Students in All Odia Medium Schools

IIT Delhi Launches Diverse Outreach Initiatives In UAE To Attract Students For Abu Dhabi Campus

IIT Delhi Launches Diverse Outreach Initiatives In UAE To Attract Students For Abu Dhabi Campus

Delhi High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Alleged Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old By A School...

Delhi High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Alleged Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old By A School...

UPJEE Answer Key 2023 OUT At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Candidates Can Raise Objection

UPJEE Answer Key 2023 OUT At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Candidates Can Raise Objection