IIFT MBA 2024 Registration Open For Foreign Nationals: Apply Now!

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has officially opened the registration process for the MBA (International Business) 2024-2026 program for foreign nationals. Aspiring candidates looking to pursue this esteemed program at Delhi & Kolkata Campuses and MBA (Business Analytics) 2024-2026 at Delhi Campus can apply online through the official website, iift.ac.in.

Key Dates and Fees:

Registration Start Date: January 15, 2024

Last Date for Application Submission: March 15, 2024

Application Fees: ₹3000/- (for all categories), ₹1500/- (PWD/SC/ST Categories/Transgender)

Prospective candidates are urged to adhere to the application timeline to ensure their eligibility for the MBA 2024 program. The payment of application fees can be made through various modes, including Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, and UPI.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of IIFT at [iift.ac.in](https://iift.ac.in).

Navigate to the current admissions link available on the home page.

Click on the IIFT MBA 2024 link to access the application portal.

Register and log in to your account.

Complete the application form and submit the required fees.

After successful submission, download a copy of the application form for future reference.

Selection Process and Commencement:

The selection process, including group discussion, extempore, writing skills assessment, and interviews, is scheduled to take place in March/April 2024. Successful candidates can anticipate the commencement of the program in the first week of July 2024.

For additional details and updates, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of IIFT.