IIFT 2023: MBA (International Business) programme registrations begin at iift.nta.nic.in; Know how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application window for the batch of 2023-25 of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) programme at iift.nta.nic.in. The IIFT 2023-25 application window will remain open till November 14. The national-level entrance exam takes place for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.

“MBA (International Business) programme offered by IIFT, is a six-trimester general management programme, designed for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management. Admission to the programme is through an entrance exam, group discussion, writing skills assessment and interview etc,” said NTA, in a statement. The IIFT MBA exam date is scheduled to take place on December 18.

The IIFT MBA (International Business) application process comprises registration, filling out the online IIFT MBA application form, uploading scanned documents, and paying the IIFT MBA examination fee.

Here's how to register for IIFT MBA 2023:

Go to the official website -- iift.nta.nic.in. Select the IIFT MBA application form 2023. Submit basic details and make your login ID. Login again with the system-generated ID. Fill out the required details. Scan and upload your documents in the menitoned formats. Submit the IIFT application 2023 form. Pay the registration fee online.

The NTA will also allow registered candidates to edit their IIFT MBA (International Business) forms from October 16 to October 20, 2022.