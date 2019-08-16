IGNOU Result 2019 declared, here's how to check

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the June term-end examination results 2019 online. All the candidates who have applied for the exams can check their result on the official website ignou.ac.in.

The exams were conducted from June 1, 2019, to June 29, 2019. This year around 7,59,380 candidates appeared for the IGNOU term end exams in June.

The exams are conducted in two shifts morning and evening. IGNOU about 310 exam centre around the world, which includes 123 centres in jail for jail inmates and 16 centres abroad.

IGNOU Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the ‘Result’ section link available on the home page

Click on the term-end link and visit JUNE 2019 Exam Result

Enter your 9 digits numeric enrolment number and submit

Your result will be on the screen

Download the result and take a printout of it for further need