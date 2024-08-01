IGNOU ODL 2024 Registration Window Extended Till August 14

File

The registration deadline for online and open-distance learning (ODL) programs has once again been extended by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). By August 14, qualified applicants can now complete the IGNOU application form 2024 for the online and ODL programs.

"The extension of last date for July, 2024 Fresh Admission & July, 2024 Re-registration till 14th August, 2024 in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode," IGNOU posted on X.

Students can use the approved portals to enrol in undergraduate, graduate, certificate, and diploma programs for new admissions.



The re-registration site should be used by current students who need to re-register for the upcoming semester or school year. To guarantee that their studies continue, this procedure is necessary.

How to register?

-Go to IGNOU's official website.

-Select the link for the IGNOU session in July 2024.

-Select the ODL link for online registration.

-Select the updated registration link and fill out the necessary information.

-Completing the online form

-Pay the cost and upload the required files.

-Click "Submit" after saving the application.

Required documents:



-Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB)

-Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

-Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB)

-Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

-Scanned copy of category certificate (less than 200 KB)

IGNOU Support

Helplines and support centres have been established by IGNOU to aid students in the admission and re-registration procedures. If students have any questions, they can get in touch with the university's support staff using the details listed on the individual portals.