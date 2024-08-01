 IGNOU ODL 2024 Registration Window Extended Till August 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIGNOU ODL 2024 Registration Window Extended Till August 14

IGNOU ODL 2024 Registration Window Extended Till August 14

The re-registration site should be used by current students who need to re-register for the upcoming semester or school year. To guarantee that their studies continue, this procedure is necessary.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
File

The registration deadline for online and open-distance learning (ODL) programs has once again been extended by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). By August 14, qualified applicants can now complete the IGNOU application form 2024 for the online and ODL programs.

"The extension of last date for July, 2024 Fresh Admission & July, 2024 Re-registration till 14th August, 2024 in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode," IGNOU posted on X.

Students can use the approved portals to enrol in undergraduate, graduate, certificate, and diploma programs for new admissions.

The re-registration site should be used by current students who need to re-register for the upcoming semester or school year. To guarantee that their studies continue, this procedure is necessary.

Read Also
IGNOU To Now Offer Certificate In Fashion Design; Know Fees, Eligibility And More
article-image

ODL Portal- https://t.co/AfynrKrKG2

Online-https://t.co/bv54hWt75A

Reregistration- https://t.co/OQFGyt3140

How to register?

-Go to IGNOU's official website.
-Select the link for the IGNOU session in July 2024.
-Select the ODL link for online registration.
-Select the updated registration link and fill out the necessary information.
-Completing the online form
-Pay the cost and upload the required files.
-Click "Submit" after saving the application.

Required documents:


-Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB)

-Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

-Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB)

-Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

-Scanned copy of category certificate (less than 200 KB)

IGNOU Support

Helplines and support centres have been established by IGNOU to aid students in the admission and re-registration procedures. If students have any questions, they can get in touch with the university's support staff using the details listed on the individual portals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TNEA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Announced

TNEA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Announced

University Of Mumbai Senate Election Voter List Shrinks To 13,406 Amid Discrepancy Allegations

University Of Mumbai Senate Election Voter List Shrinks To 13,406 Amid Discrepancy Allegations

IGNOU ODL 2024 Registration Window Extended Till August 14

IGNOU ODL 2024 Registration Window Extended Till August 14

States Can Sub-Classify SCs, STs For Quota In Education, Jobs: Supreme Court

States Can Sub-Classify SCs, STs For Quota In Education, Jobs: Supreme Court

GSSSB Forest Guard Exam 2024 results: How To Check?

GSSSB Forest Guard Exam 2024 results: How To Check?