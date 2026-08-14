IGNOU Launches 9 One-Year Master’s Courses For Four-Year Undergraduate Programme Graduates Under NEP 2020

IGNOU Admission 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened applications for nine new one-year master's degree programmes for graduates of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). The programmes were introduced in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and are intended to provide flexible postgraduate learning via the open and distance learning system.

The application deadline for the newly introduced programmes is August 16, 2026. Candidates applying for these courses are advised to prepare their Aadhaar credentials before beginning the registration process.

The nine one-year courses include MA Economics, MA Sociology, MA History, MCom, MA Journalism and Mass Communication, MA English, MA Hindi, MA Sanskrit and MA Urdu.

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IGNOU Admission 2026: List Of One-Year Master’s Courses

The nine one-year postgraduate programmes are available across humanities, commerce, social sciences and journalism. The courses include:

MA Economics

MA Sociology

MA History

MCom

MA Journalism and Mass Communication

MA English

MA Hindi

MA Sanskrit

MA Urdu

IGNOU Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree under the FYUP system are eligible to apply for these one-year postgraduate programmes.

Students who have completed a conventional three-year undergraduate degree will not be eligible for the one-year master’s courses. They will have to opt for IGNOU’s conventional two-year postgraduate programmes.

IGNOU Admission 2026: Application Process

Candidates can complete the application process through the official IGNOU admission portal by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the “New Registration” option and enter a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Log in using the registered credentials and select the preferred course and study centre.

Step 4: Enter the required personal, academic and communication details.

Step 5: Upload the mandatory documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Candidates are advised to visit the official IGNOU website for the latest updates regarding eligibility criteria, application details, course structure and fee information.