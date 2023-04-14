IGNOU June TEE 2023 final date-sheet out at ignou.ac.in; check here

IGNOU June TEE 2023 final date-sheet | File

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2023 date sheet.

Candidates can check and download the timetable from the official website at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU exam date 2023

According to the official schedule, the TEE 2023 exam will commence on June 1 and will end on July 6.

It will be held in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, while the second shift is scheduled from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

It is important to note that the answers to the question paper will be accepted only in the language(s) in which the course is offered. Answer scripts attempted in any other language will not be evaluated. “Students have the option to attempt the examination of the course(s) in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes),” read IGNOU’s official notice.

The admit card will be available on the IGNOU website soon.

Read Also MAH BHMCT CET 2023 admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

Steps to download IGNOU JUNE TEE date-sheet 2023:

Visit IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in.

Go to the News and Announcement section on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads – “Date-sheet for conduct of June 2023 Term End Examination (Final).”Step 2: Go to the News and Announcement section on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads – “Date-sheet for conduct of June 2023 Term End Examination (Final).”

The IGNOU June TEE Schedule 2023 (PDF file) will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the TEE datasheet.

Take a hard copy of the schedule for future use or reference.

For any request or suggestion, you can email to termendexam@ignou.ac.in or can contact the concerned department via phone number - 011-29572209.