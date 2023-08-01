IGNOU July Admission 2023: Admission, Re-registration Extended Till August 10

IGNOU July Admission 2023 | IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the July 2023 session fresh admission and re-registration deadline. Applicants can now register for IGNOU's courses offered in ODL and online mode till 10 August 2023. To register for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes applicants need to visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and for the online programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session

Admission to IGNOU courses for the session commencing in July 2023 is now open. Candidates who fulfil the criteria can register online by going to the university's official website on or before August 10, 2023.

IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session: Eligibility criteria for various courses

B.Ed: Any UG/PG degree with 50% OR BE/BTech with 55% marks and IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test

BCom: Merit scores of Class 12

BSc: Class 12 with Science subjects

BA: Merit scores of Class 12

MA: Any UG degree

PG Diploma: Any UG degree

MSc: UG degree in Science stream

MCA: Any UG degree with 50% + Maths in Class 12

MBA: Any UG degree with 50% aggregate marks

Documents Required for IGNOU Admission July 2023

Active Email ID and Phone Number of the candidate

Choose a unique UserName it must be between 8 to 16 characters

Choose a password it must be alphanumeric and between 8 to 16 characters long

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking Details for payment

Once Submit the application form

Download the form for future reference

Step to Apply for IGNOU Admission July 2023

Visit the official website of the university at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Click on the “Click Here for New Registration” or Login with details if you are user

Fill in the required information

Pay the fees

Download the receipt for future reference.

