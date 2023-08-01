IGNOU July Admission 2023: Admission, Re-registration Extended Till August 10

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the July 2023 session fresh admission and re-registration deadline. Applicants can now register for IGNOU's courses offered in ODL and online mode till 10 August 2023. To register for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes applicants need to visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and for the online programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.
IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session: Eligibility criteria for various courses
B.Ed: Any UG/PG degree with 50% OR BE/BTech with 55% marks and IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test
BCom: Merit scores of Class 12
BSc: Class 12 with Science subjects
BA: Merit scores of Class 12
MA: Any UG degree
PG Diploma: Any UG degree
MSc: UG degree in Science stream
MCA: Any UG degree with 50% + Maths in Class 12
MBA: Any UG degree with 50% aggregate marks
Documents Required for IGNOU Admission July 2023
Active Email ID and Phone Number of the candidate
Choose a unique UserName it must be between 8 to 16 characters
Choose a password it must be alphanumeric and between 8 to 16 characters long
Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking Details for payment
Once Submit the application form
Download the form for future reference
Step to Apply for IGNOU Admission July 2023
Visit the official website of the university at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
Click on the “Click Here for New Registration” or Login with details if you are user
Fill in the required information
Pay the fees
Download the receipt for future reference.
