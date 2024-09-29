 IGNOU July 2024 Admissions Closing Tomorrow: Steps for Online Registration, Fee Details & More
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will is accepting online or distance learning courses on ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will stop accepting applications for its July 2024 courses on September 30, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for courses that can be studied online or through distance learning can find the application link on IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in or at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. It is important for the applicants to check the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form.

While filling out the application form, candidates will need to pay a registration fee of Rs 300. Candidates need to generate login credentials in order to fill the application form.

Steps To Register Online

1. Go to the website or platform where you want to register.

2. Click on the "Register" or "Sign up" button.

3. Enter your email address or mobile number.

4. Choose a username and password.

5. Fill out the required information, such as name, address, and date of birth.

6. Verify your email address or mobile number by entering the verification code sent to you.

7. Review and agree to the terms and conditions.

8. Click on the "Submit" or "Register" button.

9. Activate your account through the link sent to your email or mobile number.

10. Set up your profile and security questions (if required).

Tips For Candidates

- Make sure you have a valid email address or mobile number.

- Choose a strong and unique password.

- Fill out the required information accurately.

- Read the terms and conditions carefully.

- Keep your account information and password secure.

- Keep a check on the official website for latest updates and information related to the exam.

Important Points To Note

Application Deadline: September 30, 2024

How to Apply: Visit ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for the application link.

Registration Fee: ₹300 (paid during application)

Cancellation Fee: If candidates cancel after admission, 15% of the program fee will be deducted, with a maximum deduction of ₹2,000.

