IGIMS Cancels MBBS Second Semester Exam 2025 After Probe Finds Leak & Answer Sheet Manipulation | Representative Image

Patna: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), one of the prominent medical institutes in Bihar, has cancelled MBBS second semester 2025 examination after an inquiry detected irregularities in the conduct of examination.

The decision to cancel the MBBS examination was taken after the institute's internal inquiry committee submitted its report, confirming irregularities in the examination process. Several faculty members and staff—associated with the dean of examinations section have also been removed.

IGIMS deputy director and spokesperson Prof Dr Vibhuti Prasanna Sinha said that show-cause notices had been issued to all personnel associated with the dean of examinations section, as well as to the students involved, "Strict action will be taken against whom the allegations are proved,” he asserted.

Besides the incident of a question paper leak, manipulation of answer sheets have also been found during the final-year examinations. It is alleged that deals ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh were struck to facilitate the paper leak and alter the answer sheets.

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The matter came to light on March 13 when an anonymous email sent to the National Medical Commission (NMC) alleged the leakage of examination papers and financial malfeasance. Nearly a month later, IGIMS constituted an internal inquiry committee. The committee completed its investigation and submitted its report, following which administrative action was expedited.

College principal, Dr Ranjit Guha, has been excluded from the investigative process. Students and some faculty members argue that since the primary responsibility for examinations and academics lies with the Principal, his exclusion from the investigation raises numerous questions. It is alleged that the Principal was not invited to several meetings held after March 13, and he was not even given a copy of the investigation committee's report. He was also kept out of internal meetings, a move that has further deepened the controversy.