IES New English Kindergarten Bandra Tiny Tots Put Best Foot Forward On Annual Day

The IES New English Kindergarten, Bandra East celebrated their annual day on December 22, 2023 | IES

The IES New English School Kindergarten department's annual day event in Bandra (East) was an occasion to remember for the tiny tots as well as their parents. The students of mini KG, junior KG and senior KG put their best put forward and regaled the audiences with their performances in the programme held on December 22, 2023 at the school's ground in Bandra East.

IES

Mr Ishank Raghupate, the chief guest at the event, also shared his mantra with the parents.

Mr Raghupate, an instrumentalist and radio jockey by profession, asked the parents to develop the quality of appreciating "Titiksha" in the kids so that they can understand the importance of things and value various aspects of life.

IES

Titiksha is a Sanskrit word which means "lack of" or "scarcity" of something.

The annual report was presented by the headmistress Mrs. Medha Kadlag.

Performances

The event started with senior KG students performing on the "Mauli" song. The kids were dressed as "Warkaris" and their moving performance was greeted with love and appreciation by the parents.

IES

A play was also staged by the students on "Krishna-Sudama" friendship which perfectly captured the spirit of friendship that students should inculcate at a young age.

IES

A dance show by junior KG students on the theme 'unity in diversity' in India perfectly captured the multi-ethnic Indian society strongly glued together because of patriotism.

IES

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks followed by the singing of the national anthem. The students, teachers and parents left with fond memories, looking forward to next year's event.