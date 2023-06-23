IES Bhandup Gets RTE Approval After 11 Years

Mumbai: In a Right to Information Act (RTI) query by an association of parents in March 2023, it was revealed that 218 primary unaided private schools under the purview of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department are running without Right to Education (RTE) approval.

IES Bhandup School was one of the 218 unaided primary private schools. According to education activist Nitin Dalvi, the education department granted the IES Bhandup School's request for RTE approval in March 2023, after an 11-year gap, and granted them RTE recognition from 2022 to 2025, despite the fact that the school was operating without any RTE approval from 2013 to 2021. The department dismissed all of the objections and did not levy the fine, which is projected to be around Rs 29.5 million.

Apart from escaping the audits, Dalvi claimed that IES Bhandup School intentionally did not renew its RTE approval for all these years because "while filing for an RTE, it is mandatory for the school administration to submit the balance sheet to the government and parents every year and if the balance sheets reflect the school's financial irregularities such as illegal fees, donation, and rent among others, the school administration will be in trouble and the RTE approval will not be renewed."

Dalvi argues that the education department and BMC investigates and takes action only on small unauthorized and minority schools, such as the Morning star small-scale school in Dharavi, which was ordered to close on June 20 for failing to obtain the mandatory RTE recognition certificate, while attempting to protect large-scale schools like the IES Bhandup School.

According to a BMC officer who requests anonymity said, “The RTE recognition given to the IES School was issued by error and will soon be revoked. However as of right now we're looking into the matter, nothing can be confirmed.”

The IES Bhandup school administration however refused to comment on this topic when The Free Press Journal attempted to contact them.

