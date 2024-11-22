 IDBI Starts Online Application For 600 Junior Assistant Manager & Specialist Officer Jobs; Check Eligibility
IDBI Starts Online Application For 600 Junior Assistant Manager & Specialist Officer Jobs; Check Eligibility

The selection process includes an online test, document verification, interview, and medical test.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Image: IDBI Bank (Representative)

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of 500 Junior Assistant Managers (JAM) and 100 Specialist-Agri Asset Officers (AAO) vacancies as of today, November 21.

Interested candidates can apply for these positions by visiting the official IDBI website at idbibank.in. The deadline for submitting applications for both JAM and AAO positions is Saturday, November 30, 2024. According to the official notification, the recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between December 2024 and January 2025.

The notification states, "The exact date of the Online Test will be updated on the Bank’s website (Career section) and in the call letter. Any individual emails or communications from candidates will not be entertained by the Bank."

Steps to Apply

1. Visit IDBI Bank’s main site at idbibank.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the “Recruitment Notifications" section, then click on the “Apply Online" link.

3. A new page will appear displaying the registration form.

4. Enter your mobile number, email ID, and other details to create a registration number and password.

5. Log in to your account and complete the application form.

6. Upload all the essential documents and pay the application fee.

7. Review the details carefully and submit the form.

Candidates are required to provide original documents that verify their category, nationality, age, educational qualifications, work experience, physical disability, domicile certificate (for self), language proficiency, and more. Photocopies of these documents must also be submitted to support their identity and eligibility.

Please note that once you have registered for the online application, you cannot change your category/zone of choice or any details (email address, contact number, etc).

Selection Process

The selection process for the IDBI JAM and AAO Recruitment 2024 includes an online test (OT), document verification (DV), a personal interview (PI), and a pre-recruitment medical test. Additionally, the bank will set the minimum qualifying marks (both sectional and aggregate) based on the available positions. To be eligible for an interview, candidates must achieve a minimum score in each component of the online test as well as a minimum overall score.

