IDBI Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in; Apply NOW!

IDBI Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in |

The Executive-Sales and Operations (ESO) registration window will end today, November 16, 2024, according to IDBI Bank. Candidates can apply directly for the position by visiting idbibank.in, IDBI Bank's official website. This hiring campaign will cover the organisation's 1000 open positions.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a graduate degree in any field from an accredited university.

Government agencies such as the AICTE, UGC, and others should acknowledge and accredit the university.

The candidate must be between the ages of 20 and 25 on the day of application.

Specifically, the candidate must have been born between October 2, 1999, and October 1, 2004 (inclusive).

Application Fee:

₹250/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates (only Intimation Charges).

₹1050/- for all other candidates (includes application fee and intimation charges).

Payment can be made through Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, or Mobile Wallets.

How to apply for IDBI ESO Recruitment 2024:

Step 1: Go to idbibank.in, the IDBI Bank's main website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the recruitment link.

Step 3: Click on the ESO post link on the new page that appears.

Step 4: You will now receive the link to apply online.

Step 5: Click on that link to register yourself.

Step 6: Enter details, complete the application, and then log in to your account.

Step 7: Pay the application fee, click the "Submit" button.

Step 8: Download it and save a physical copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Selection process:

Online testing, document verification, in-person interviews, and pre-employment medical testing (PRMT) will all be part of the selection process.

Candidates are advised to visit IDBI Bank's official website for additional relevant information.