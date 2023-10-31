ICSI Releases Guidelines For CSEET 2023; Exam Scheduled For November 4

ICSI CSEET 2023 exam | iStock Images

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines for candidates gearing up to appear for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023. This highly anticipated exam is scheduled to take place on November 4, 2023, and will be followed by another session on January 6, 2024. ICSI, the regulatory body for company secretaries in India, has made several important points that candidates should be aware of:

Remote Proctored Mode:

The CSEET examination will be conducted exclusively through a remote proctored mode, with no physical exam centres.

Candidates are required to use their personal laptops or desktop computers to access and complete the test.

Prohibited Items:

It is strictly prohibited to use any electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets or palmtops during the examination.

Continuous video and audio monitoring will be carried out by supervisors, known as proctors, to ensure compliance.

Examination Format:

The CSEET will be a 2-hour long examination with a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format.

The paper is divided into four sections, each worth 50 marks, covering Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.

Safe Exam Browser (SEBLite):

Prior to the examination, candidates are required to download and verify the Safe Exam Browser (SEBLite) on their desktop or laptop.

SEBLite installation will only be possible after the completion and submission of the CSEET exam.

Admission and Verification:

Candidates must carry their admit card and a government-issued identity card, which may include a passport, driver's licence, PAN card, UID Aadhaar card, or voter card, for remote proctor verification.

Timing and Test Duration:

Candidates must log in to the exam portal at least 30 minutes before the exam's commencement.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the test after 15 minutes of the start, and submission will not be possible before 90 minutes of the test's duration.

These guidelines are crucial for candidates to follow, ensuring a smooth and fair conduct of the CSEET 2023, an examination that plays a pivotal role in one's journey toward becoming a certified company secretary in India.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)