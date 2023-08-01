ICSI CSEET 2023 Re-Test Today; Rescheduled Due To Technical Glitch

ICSI CSEET 2023 exam | iStock Images

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is conducting the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 retest today, August 1. The re-exam will be held for those candidates who could not appear in the exam due to technical issues on July 30.

Candidates who do not have their CSEET 2023 admit card can download it from the official website, icsi.edu as it will be required for remote verification.

Read Also ICSE Results 2023 : Meet the national toppers of Class 10 board exams

CSEET is conducted four times a year, in remote proctored mode. Candidates who qualified in CS Foundation or ICAI CA Final course or ICMAI CMA Final course are exempt from appearing in the CSEET exam.

CSEET 2023: Important Instructions

The CSEET entrance exam can be taken from home or a secluded location using a personal desktop or laptop computer.

There will be continuous video or audio monitoring by a supervisor to ensure fair conduct.

Candidates need to keep admit card and valid identity card (PAN card, aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, voter ID) for remote verification.

Candidates should download, install and check the safe exam browser (SEBLite) on a desktop or laptop prior to the exam.

One should avoid using hotspots or mobile internet and opt for a stable internet connection.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)