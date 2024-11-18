ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Declared At icsi.edu; Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Declared |

On Monday, November 18, the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results were made public by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, or ICSI. Those who took the test can view their results at icsi.edu, the official website.

The 120-minute remote proctored ICSI CSEET exam was conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024.

How to check ICSI CSEET Result November 2024:

Visit the official website: icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click the ICSI CSEET November Result 2024 link.

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Cut-off and Scoring for ICSI CSEET



Together with the results, the CSEET exam cut-off scores will be released. Candidates must receive a minimum of 50% overall (the sum of their CBT and Viva Voce scores) in order to pass. According to the marking method, there is no deduction for questions that are left unanswered or incorrectly answered, and each right response receives one or two marks. 200 is the highest possible score.

The CSEET is administered by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in order to select applicants for admission to the Institute's Company Secretary (CS) Executive program.

Candidates can view the official website for further relevant details.