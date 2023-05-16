 ICSI CSEET May 2023 result to be out today 4 PM at icsi.edu
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICSI CSEET May 2023 result to be out today 4 PM at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET May 2023 result to be out today 4 PM at icsi.edu

The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the official website at icsi.edu.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the May 2023 session will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Tuesday, May 16 at 4 PM.

According to the official notice, “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 06th & 08th May, 2023 would be declared on Tuesday, the 16th May, 2023 at 4.00 P.M."

"The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the official website at icsi.edu", it added.

The CSEET exam was held on May 6 and 8, 2023.

Read Also
MHT CET PCB group exam begins from tomorrow, download admit card soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct...
article-image

The CSEET exam was conducted in four papers:

  • Business Communication

  • Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

  • Economic and Business Environment

  • Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

The CSEET is a mandatory test for students who wish to pursue a career as a company secretary in India.

The exam tests the students' knowledge of communication, legal, economic, and business-related subjects. Students who clear the exam can apply for the Company Secretary (CS) course offered by the ICSI.

The ICSI exam is held four times a year, in January, April, July, and November.

Steps to check the ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result:

  • Go to the official website at icsi.edu.

  • check "CSEET May 2023 Result" link on the home page and click on it.

  • Enter your CSEET registration number and other required details in the given fields.

  • Click on the "Submit" button.

  • Check your result and download your result and take a printout.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICSI CSEET May 2023 result to be out today 4 PM at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET May 2023 result to be out today 4 PM at icsi.edu

UGC to launch new user-friendly website, two portals on May 16

UGC to launch new user-friendly website, two portals on May 16

Kerala: 12,000 Robotic kits to school students under Little KITEs scheme

Kerala: 12,000 Robotic kits to school students under Little KITEs scheme

Viral Video: Medical student injured in fight over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu

Viral Video: Medical student injured in fight over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu

Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 results expected soon, check latest updates here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 results expected soon, check latest updates here