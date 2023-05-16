ICSI CSEET May 2023 result to be out today 4 PM at icsi.edu

Representative Image | Pixabay

The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the May 2023 session will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Tuesday, May 16 at 4 PM.

According to the official notice, “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 06th & 08th May, 2023 would be declared on Tuesday, the 16th May, 2023 at 4.00 P.M."

"The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the official website at icsi.edu", it added.

The CSEET exam was held on May 6 and 8, 2023.

The CSEET exam was conducted in four papers:

Business Communication

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

Economic and Business Environment

Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

The CSEET is a mandatory test for students who wish to pursue a career as a company secretary in India.

The exam tests the students' knowledge of communication, legal, economic, and business-related subjects. Students who clear the exam can apply for the Company Secretary (CS) course offered by the ICSI.

The ICSI exam is held four times a year, in January, April, July, and November.

Steps to check the ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result:

Go to the official website at icsi.edu.

check "CSEET May 2023 Result" link on the home page and click on it.

Enter your CSEET registration number and other required details in the given fields.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Check your result and download your result and take a printout.